Citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for vaccination against the COVID-19 from 4 PM on April 28 as the Centre prepares to launch a more "liberalised and accelerated" phase of the inoculation drive from May 1.

In the first phase of vaccination that began on January 16, healthcare, sanitation and other frontline workers were vaccinated. In the second phase of the immunisation drive, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities were allowed to get vaccinated. Later, the Centre allowed everyone who was 45 years old or above to receive the jabs.

The Central government has stated that no walk-ins will be allowed at vaccination centres and people above the age of 18 will have to register online through CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu app.

The vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market.

The Centre had, on April 19, opened vaccination for all above 18 from May 1 amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the situation in India continues to be grim as the country has registered its biggest ever single-day spike with 3,62,902 new COVID-19 cases on April 27. At least 3,285 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, another record single-day high since the pandemic broke out.

1. Visit CoWIN website

2. Go to the "register/sign-in" option

3. Enter your mobile number and then click on the "Get OTP" option

4. After receiving the OTP, enter it in the required field and "verify" it

5. Fill in all personal details such as name, age, gender and photo ID etc.

6. Then click on ‘Register’

7. Once you have registered yourself, go to the ‘Schedule’ option

8. Enter pin code or select from the list of states and then the districts

9. Select the vaccination centre, date and time and click "Confirm"

What are the documents needed to register online

You would need one of the following government identity proofs to register yourself for vaccination online.

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under by Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Passport

Passbooks issued by government bank/Post Office

Pension Document

Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Government/Public Limited Companies

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) that produces the Covishield vaccine has fixed the price for a single dose at Rs 600 for private hospitals, and Rs 400 for state governments·