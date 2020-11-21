Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine race | Progress made by pharma companies and where the world stands in fight against coronavirus Updated : November 21, 2020 10:16 AM IST Here in India, vaccine maker Serum Institute’s CEO said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and older adults by around February 2021. While the countries are working to secure a sufficient number of vaccines, Canada is planning to donate some extra doses through the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX facility. A study published in The Lancet Microbe Journal noted that people with coronavirus infection are most likely to be highly infectious from the symptom onset in the following five days. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.