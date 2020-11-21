Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 vaccine race | Progress made by pharma companies and where the world stands in fight against coronavirus

Updated : November 21, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Here in India, vaccine maker Serum Institute’s CEO said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and older adults by around February 2021.
While the countries are working to secure a sufficient number of vaccines, Canada is planning to donate some extra doses through the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX facility.
A study published in The Lancet Microbe Journal noted that people with coronavirus infection are most likely to be highly infectious from the symptom onset in the following five days.
COVID-19 vaccine race | Progress made by pharma companies and where the world stands in fight against coronavirus

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Countries with the most nuclear weapons | US is not number 1, China adds 30 warheads within a year

Countries with the most nuclear weapons | US is not number 1, China adds 30 warheads within a year

Need 1,000 footfalls a day to break-even at each park: Wonderla Holidays

Need 1,000 footfalls a day to break-even at each park: Wonderla Holidays

India not on track for a 1.5-degree celsius world: G20 climate report

India not on track for a 1.5-degree celsius world: G20 climate report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement