COVID-19 vaccine race | Progress made by pharma companies and where the world stands in fight against coronavirus

The world has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic as scientists and pharmaceutical companies around the world are working tirelessly to come up with a vaccine that could bring back normalcy to daily life.

Although there are a few breakthroughs as far as a vaccine is concerned, experts suggest that one of them could be launched as early as January 2021.

Victory for pharma companies?

In the last few days, multiple pharma companies have released results of phase III trials, and while no vaccine has shown 100 percent efficiency, the numbers are not disappoint.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate -- in phase three trials -- has been found to be 95 percent effective, while US pharma giant Moderna Inc has claimed that its vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective in preventing the deadly virus.

On the other hand, scientists at University of Oxford expect to report the results of their late-stage trials by end-December. Similarly, China's Sinovac Biotech is expected release the results of its vaccine candidate next month. An executive of the company said on November 20 that they could have the results from the late-stage clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as soon as next month.

In India, CEO of Serum Institute Adar Poonawalla said on November 19 that the Oxford vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and older adults by February 2021.

He added that the vaccine would be available for the general public in April 2021 and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses, depending on the results of the final trial and subsequent regulatory approvals. "By 2024, every Indian would be vaccinated," he said at the 2020 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Nonetheless, Bharat Biotech has reported that the phase three trials of its vaccine candidate Covaxin -- being developed indigenously by the company -- in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), would began on November 20.

The government's solutions

Speaking about the distribution process of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Goel said on Thursday that the government would first provide the vaccine to healthcare workers and older adults (above the age of 65).

"Then those below 50 years who have other diseases. It is all being decided by experts with a scientific point of view. We have made a very detailed, meticulous plan on this. What we would have to do in March-April next year, we have started planning for it from now only," Vardhan said. He added that by July-August, some 400-500 million doses would be made available for a majority of the population.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who offered to the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin is scheduled to be administered a dose on Friday. The 67-year old senior BJP leader said that he would be administered the trial dose of the indigenous vaccine at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantonment.

Efforts being made by global leaders

South Africa's president, Norway's prime minister and heads of the World Health Organization and European Commission wrote a letter to the leaders of G20 countries urging them to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.

The facility set up by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine group has exceeded an interim target of raising more than $2 billion to buy and distribute COVID-19 shots for poorer countries but said last week it still needed more.

Other countries: Globalization at its best

Unsurprisingly, China is rapidly administering vaccines to its public. A vaccine developed by a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical firm has been administered to about a million people under the government’s emergency use scheme, the company’s chairman said. In terms of emergency use, the company tested the vaccines on nearly a million people, and there has not been a single case of a serious adverse event, reported PTI.

While Turkey is in talks to sign a contract with China’s Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer, and BioNTech within days to buy at least 20 million doses of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine, the country’s health minister said.

Mexico has also received doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc for late stage-trial on 10,000 and 15,000 volunteers.

There is news from Italy as well. Country's special commissioner for the virus emergency said on Thursday that a significant number of Italians would get their vaccine shots by next September. The country will receive 3.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses in the second half of January through the EU’s purchase program.

Meanwhile, in Europe, two COVID-19 vaccines could receive conditional market authorisation as early as the second half of December. Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which created its serum with German drugmaker BioNTech, could be approved by the end of the year by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) if all proceeds now without any problem.

Russia, on the other hand, has resumed vaccination of new volunteers in its trial for the flagship COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Gamaleya Institute, after a short pause as Moscow moved to accelerate plans to inoculate the population.

While the countries are working to secure a sufficient number of vaccines, Canada is planning to donate some extra doses through the World Health Organisation-backed COVAX facility. WHO would subsequently donate it to needy countries, reported Reuters. Canada is among the handful of wealthy nations that reserved billions of doses between them before late-stage trial data came in, ensuring they would get access even if only one or two vaccines worked.

A study notes

In another news

While governments and pharma companies are trying to ensure vaccines for everyone, corporates are developing vaccine management solutions to aid the process.

Simplus, an Infosys company, on Thursday said it has collaborated with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution. The solution has been built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the pandemic continues.

Combining Simplus’ resources, capabilities, and Salesforce consulting and product expertise, the companies have created an end-to-end vaccine management solution. The solution will help support the federal government’s (the US) mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine, reported PTI.

As we have to come expect, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Virtual Reality are not far behind in this race either. Reportedly, a panel of experts at the Berlin Science Week noted that AI and ML could make sense of the mountains of the data from several experiments and discover the patterns that humans might not. The experts said that as we near the final phases of testing in humans, AI would be vital for analyzing clinical and immunological data rapidly.

Uwe Gottschalk, Chief Technology Officer at Lonza Pharma/Biotech, Switzerland said that companies are applying the know-how from ML to AI for speeding up the vaccine development. Citing the example of novel technology coming to aid amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Gottschalk said Lonza is currently setting up large-scale manufacturing sites for vaccine production even before any equipment is on-site.