With key players inching towards developing a highly effective coronavirus vaccine, pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Wednesday announced that had commenced phase- 3 clinical trials of it's COVID-19 vaccine and will include 60,000 volunteers for it.

This is the first coronavirus vaccine, which is based on a single shot of cold-causing adenoviruses -- a group of common viruses that infect the lining of your eyes, airways and lungs, intestines, urinary tract, and nervous system -- infused with part of a virus called spike protein that it uses to invade human cells. This gives an edge to J&J over other notable rivals like Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, BioNTech and Oxford University.

J&J published a detailed study ahead of its phase 3 trial on its website. The company’s chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same -- leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic."

With this mega move, J&J has become the 10th developer to conduct a Phase-3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine in the world and is the fourth in the US. Under the Operation Warp Speed, the US has provided J&J with a funding of $1.45 bn for developing the vaccine.

Using a similar technology, J&J had earlier received marketing approval from the European Commission in July for its Ebola vaccine.

A large number of volunteers will be recruited from 200 sites in the US and rest of the world including South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.