Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 vaccine price: States to be involved in the process, says Modi

Updated : December 04, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Experts believe that the wait for COVID-19 vaccine will not be long and it is believed that it may be ready in the next few weeks, Modi said.
Floor leaders from all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were invited to attend the virtual meeting which started around 10:30 am.
Public health will be top priority as far as COVID-19 vaccine pricing is concerned and states will be fully involved in the process, he said.
COVID-19 vaccine price: States to be involved in the process, says Modi

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Rate-sensitive stocks rise after RBI policy announcement: Bank, realty indices up 1%

Tata Power arm CGPL repays loans worth Rs 1,550 crore

Tata Power arm CGPL repays loans worth Rs 1,550 crore

OYO has $1 billion to fund operations until IPO, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal

OYO has $1 billion to fund operations until IPO, says CEO Ritesh Agarwal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement