Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine price: States to be involved in the process, says Modi Updated : December 04, 2020 03:09 PM IST Experts believe that the wait for COVID-19 vaccine will not be long and it is believed that it may be ready in the next few weeks, Modi said. Floor leaders from all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were invited to attend the virtual meeting which started around 10:30 am. Public health will be top priority as far as COVID-19 vaccine pricing is concerned and states will be fully involved in the process, he said.