The Central government is taking all measures to boost the vaccination drive in the country in the wake of the alarming number of new cases in the country. Over 11 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country. However, many people who are eligible for vaccination are not able to go through the online registration process on the CoWIN app or to locate the nearest vaccination centre.

Now, Google Search and Google Map will help the people who want to be vaccinated to locate the nearest vaccination centre in their areas.

Google has rolled out the feature in Search and Maps. If you search for Covid-19 vaccine location on Google Maps, it will show all the vaccination centres nearby.

The users can also have options to check vaccine “Effectiveness”, “Statistics”, the process of “Registration”, “Safety”, “Side Effects” and other related news. Once you click on “Where to get it”, you will be able to check the nearest vaccination centres from your location.

Apart from India, the service is also available in the United States, Canada, France, Chile, and Singapore, says a recent Google blog post.

Google Chief Health Officer Dr Karen DeSalvo, MD, said that vaccines may be harder for people to get access to because of factors like where they live, how far from a vaccination site, and if they have reliable internet access to book an appointment.

If you “Search” “Covid-19 vaccination locations” on Google, you will see a different interface, where you can see a host of information—from an overview to the pandemic with the latest news stories to the option “Where to get it”.

If you click on “Statistics”, Google Search will give you data like how many doses have been given in India and worldwide, how many people have been fully vaccinated so far, and what percentage of the total population has been vaccinated.

