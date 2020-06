Moderna has finalised the Phase 3 study protocol, which will include approximately 30,000 participants enrolled in the US to test its COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness on a larger scale.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial is expected to begin in July.

"The company remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021 from the company’s internal US manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Lonza," the company said in a press release.

“We look forward to beginning our Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273," said Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna, referring to the COVID-19 vaccine's code name.

“Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease,” he added.

Also read: When can we expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

On May 6, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its review of the company’s investigational new drug (IND) application for mRNA-1273 and on May 11, the FDA granted it fast track designation.

On May 18, Moderna announced initial data from the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 led by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The Phase 1 study is ongoing with the original cohorts in long-term follow-up and enrollment in 9 of 12 cohorts complete. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be submitting the Phase 1 data to a peer-reviewed clinical publication.

This Phase 2 study is evaluating the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

There are about 160 vaccines that are under development with an aim to beat the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. The ongoing pandemic has seen about 7.6 million people infected and has caused over 400,000 deaths.