There are big opportunities in pharmaceutical companies from the entire COVID-19 vaccine space, said Surajit Pal, Pharma Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

“The manufacturers of COVID vaccine will be beneficial of the vaccine theme. Panacea Biotech will be benefited. Cipla, Hetero might be beneficial of this as well,” he told CNBC-TV18.

On Remdesivir, Pal said, “Most of the doctors are playing safe and even for the guy with mild symptoms they are prescribing Remdesivir and overuse of Remdesivir is that it could damage your lungs like overuse of paracetamol damages your kidney. As far as business is concerned, API guys will be more beneficial from that perspective. Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs will be one of the key producers of Remdesivir in terms of APIs.”