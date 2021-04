As May 1 is approaching, vaccine makers are awaiting Centre’s decision on procurement price for the states and private sectors, sources informed CNBC-TV18's Sheeren Bhan.

"Talks are on between centre and vaccine makers. No purchase orders are signed yet as clarity is still awaited on pricing," they said.

"Requests for 340 million doses have been placed by 19 states with Serum Institute of India (SII). Requests for 18 million doses have been placed by private hospitals and the private sector with SII," they added.

Here's a look at how Covaxin and Covishield have been priced for the state governments and private hospitals:

Earlier, Supreme Court asked centre to explain the basis and rationale for differential vaccine pricing.

Meanwhile, citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for vaccination against the COVID-19 from 4 PM today as the Centre prepares to launch a more "liberalised and accelerated" phase of the inoculation drive from May 1.

In the first phase of vaccination that began on January 16, healthcare, sanitation and other frontline workers were vaccinated. In the second phase of the immunisation drive, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities were allowed to get vaccinated. Later, the Centre allowed everyone who was 45 years old or above to receive the jabs.