COVID-19: India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

India had invited Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in April to sell their vaccines after infections rocketed. However, no deal has been signed.

Pfizer has not sold to any country without obtaining indemnity against legal action over any adverse effects of their product. India has not granted indemnity to any COVID-19 vaccine maker, but the sources, who requested anonymity, said the government was having a change of heart.

The government had met one of Pfizer's other key demands by dropping a requirement that foreign vaccines undergo local trials.

Another government official had said he expected Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in August.

Currently, India is administering three vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.