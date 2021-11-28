COVID-19 vaccine incentives in India: Edible oil, mobile phone, dinner sets and much more for double-jabbed

India’s vaccination program has picked up pace after an incredibly spotty start. While over 80 percent of the country has got at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, some regions and districts are still lagging.

States, businesses and others are offering unique incentives to encourage individuals to get both doses of the COVID vaccine. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has resorted to providing one litre of edible oil and mobile phones via lucky draw to vaccine-takers in a bid to encourage people to take vaccination.

Here are some of the incentives that were offered to people to get vaccinated:

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, had offered a discount of 10 percent on air tickets to anyone who has received at least one vaccine dose.

Multinational fast-food chain McDonald's had been offering a discount of 20 percent on its meals to fully vaccinated individuals, while online grocery retailing platform Grofers has offered a 20 percent discount on its monthly discount program.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Khatri, a BJP MLA from Bhopal’s Berasia Assembly constituency, had announced that everyone who got vaccinated from the constituency before June 30 would get free mobile recharge

In Tamil Nadu, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin started offering bags containing rice, edible oil, wheat flour, rava and condiments to the residents of his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency who got vaccinated.

Nuh administration in Haryana offered a variety of incentives like discounts on medicines, dinner sets, and helmets to fully and partially vaccinated individuals.

Earlier in the month, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra announced a vaccination bumper lucky draw, with lucrative prizes ranging from LED TVs, refrigerators to washing machines.

Some states in India along with state-owned banks have introduced exclusive fixed deposit schemes for individuals who have been inoculated.

Restaurants in Delhi and Gurgaon were offering free beer and discounts. Residents of Rajkot were being wooed with gold nose pins and hand blenders.