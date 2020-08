The hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine continues with over 24 candidates from around the world in various stages of human trials. India's two indigenous vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have completed the first dosing in healthy volunteers in the first phase of the trials. Phase 1 clinical trials are to assess the safety of vaccines in a small group of healthy volunteers. Phase 2 trials are to study the vaccine's immune response and additional safety in a large population.

With initial data showing no serious adverse events in the first few days of dosing, both vaccine developers are preparing grounds to begin simultaneous phase 2 trials. Under fast track approval from DCGI, Phase 2 trials can be conducted even as Phase 1 trials continue. A third vaccine by Oxford University - Astrazeneca will also see its Indian partner Serum Institute of India start Phase 2/3 clinical trials in next few days. Here's a status check on the vaccine trials in India.

Candidate: Covaxin (Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine)

Phase 2 trials to test immunogenicity & safety of vaccines to be conducted in 750 volunteers across 12 sites.

Data Safety and Monitoring Board report on 7-day safety is awaited

Candidate: ZyCov-D (DNA vaccine)

Phase 2 trial will dose 1000 volunteers across 8 sites in India to test immune response and safety of vaccine. Volunteers are currently being recruited for Phase 2.

Zydus Cadila has said that it has completed dosing volunteers in Phase I Clinical Trial of ZyCoV-D

Zydus will commence Phase II trial on August 6.

Candidate: Covishield (mRNA vaccine)