COVID-19 vaccine: Here is how to find a vaccination slot and reschedule an appointment

Though the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 years began on May 1, people are having difficulty booking slots to get the vaccine due to heavy website traffic. Even after spending hours on the website people are struggling to register themselves on the portal, receive the OTP, or get a slot for inoculation.

To get a slot for the vaccine jab, adults first need to register themselves on the CoWin website or the Aarogya Setu app. Here are a few steps that are likely to help you to book a slot for vaccination.

For CoWIN

— Visit the CoWIN website and click on the ‘Register/sign in yourself’.

— Enter your mobile number and verify yourself with the OTP.

— Fill in all your details, including name, gender, year of birth and photo ID proof to register yourself.

— After the registration, schedule an appointment.

For Aarogya Setu

— Install the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile phone.

— Visit the Co-WIN tab on the app.

— Go to 'Vaccination (login/register)' and enter your mobile number.

— Verify yourself with the OTP.

— Upload a photo ID card and fill in all your details.

— Book a slot after the app shows you date and availability.

What are the accepted photo IDs?

— Aadhaar Card

— Voter Card

— Passport

— Driving License

— PAN Card

— Pension Card

— Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

— Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

— Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

— Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt/ Public Limited Companies

How to reschedule an appointment?

According to the FAQ page of the CoWin portal, “You can reschedule your appointment at any location. Please bring the ID you need to verify your eligibility with you. You can also reschedule or cancel your appointment online. Follow the link in the reminder notice that you receive by text or email 48 hours before the scheduled appointment.”

Anyone who wants to reschedule an appointment can also call on 211.

How to download a vaccine certificate?

After you get the vaccine dose, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number confirming your inoculation. This message has a link that takes you to the Union Home Ministry’s official website (http://www.mohfw.gov.in) where you can sign in and download the certificate.

A vaccination certificate can also be downloaded on the Aarogya Setu app. You just have to visit the CoWin tab and click on the ‘Vaccination Certificate’ option. After you enter your beneficiary reference ID, which is sent at the time of registration, just click on the ‘Get Certificate’ button to complete the process.

Hack to get alert on vaccine slot

It is advisable to keep a tab on the vaccine slots between 6 PM and 11 PM as this the period when new slots are added. You can even set an alert to get the vaccine slot.

Websites like Under45.in, GetJab.in, and FindSlot.in are helping people to get alert on free slots. To get the updates related to the COVID-19 vaccination slot available near you, you will be required to enter your state, district on either of these websites and then join the Telegram channel.