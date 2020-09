Several US companies working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine are planning to jointly issue a pledge not to seek the government's nod until their vaccine candidates prove to be safe and effective, reported the Wall Street Journal. These companies include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

The firms will be pledging to making safety and well-being of vaccinated people their priority and adhere to high scientific and ethical standards while conducting clinical studies and manufacturing processes, the report said, citing the draft of the statement.

“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines that may ultimately be approved and adherence to the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which they are evaluated,” says the draft statement, as mentioned in the report.

According to the report, the companies are likely to issue the pledge as early as next week.