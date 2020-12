Pfizer and Serum Institute of India have sought emergency use approval for their respective COVID-19 vaccines from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and sources told CNBC-TV18 that an internal review has begun under the accelerated review process. The review is likely to conclude within two weeks, sources added.

"The Drug Controller General of India is likely to look into these applications under the accelerated review process for granting emergency use authorisation, and an outcome is expected over the next two weeks," sources said.

Pfizer had first filed its application for emergency use authorisation on December 5, while Serum Institute, which is manufacturing AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in India, filed a formal application on December 6.

However, the Subject Expert Committee or SEC, which gives its recommendations to DCGI for approval of a new drug or vaccine, on these two applications is yet to be formed.

"An SEC is likely to be constituted this week to help DCGI in granting emergency use authorisation approval," sources said and clarified that the case where a Serum Institute volunteer threatened legal action against the company will not be considered by DCGI while assessing Serum Institute's application.

"As promised, before the end of 2020, Serum Institute India has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD. This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri Narendra Modi ji for their invaluable support," Adar Poonawala had tweeted.

The application for emergency authorisation in India is one of the first globally for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which has the most supply deals around the world.