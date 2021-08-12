COVID-19 vaccine cocktails: All you need to know about science of mixing shots

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 11 gave the go-ahead for carrying out a study on mixing doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, sources told CNBC-TV18. The study would involve 300 volunteers and would study the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of a heterologous vaccinations programme.

"Permission has been granted for a research study by CMC Vellore (Tamil Nadu) on mixing of vaccines doses," said Dr V.K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog. The nod came after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel had given its recommendation on July 29 for conducting the study .

The recommendation came after an ICMR study involving 98 people, some of whom had received doses of different COVID-19 vaccines in Uttar Pradesh, found that mixing vaccines produced a more potent immune response with minimal safety issues.

What is vaccine mixing or vaccine cocktail?

Mixing two different vaccines is known as heterologous vaccination, also called vaccine cocktail. Scientists have found that mixing vaccine platforms usually result in a stronger immune response . It is thought that cocktails may also increase the effectiveness of the shots against variants of concern like the Delta Variant.

What does science say about mixing?

Studies are currently ongoing to see how vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax could work in different combinations. Preliminary results indicate that a combination of vaccines, particularly AstraZeneca followed by the Pfizer vaccine, can "produce a potent immune response against the virus."

However, trials in the UK have also shown that a combination of vaccines is showing an increased occurrence of mild to moderate side-effects in individuals. While all of the side effects were "short-lived and there were no other safety concerns," the data on the effectiveness of the immune response due to the mixing of vaccines was not yet complete.

The ICMR study, while limited in scope, also presented similar results with higher immunogenicity due to a heterologous vaccination. Dr Paul, Chair of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), had said, "It is plausible. But there needs to be more studies… One shot of one type produces antibodies and the second shot from another will increase that. Scientifically, there is no problem."

“In conclusion, heterologous vaccination regimens against COVID-19 provide an opportunity to speed up vaccination campaigns worldwide, maximising their impact on the control of the pandemic,” stated the report from the respected medical journal Lancet, based on data from the study on vaccine mixing in Spain.

However, data from other studies are usually based on the mixing of Moderna and Pfizer, or Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, or a combination of multiple other vaccines. One conspicuously missing vaccine from their line-up is the indigenously developed Covaxin.

The new study approved by the DCGI will also have a more comprehensive look at the effects of heterologous vaccinations but will look at the effects of Covaxin when taken in combination with Covishield, in either order. It is possible that the result of this study may lead to further studies based on all possible vaccines that may be available in India, including the ones currently being developed, and their combinations.

While the science is still developing in the field, experts believe that vaccines that alternatively target a T cell response combined with a vaccine that targets an antibody response should work the best in tandem.

Why is vaccine mixing important?

As the R Value or R Factor in several Indian districts is rising, the fact remains that vaccination is the only permanent and viable long-term solution against COVID-19. But with lagging vaccination rates and supply crunches, the protection from large-scale COVID-19 infections still remains weak.

In cases like this, a heterologous vaccination platform may allow India to more effectively use its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate more people in the country. The benefit of a stronger immune response may be secondary to the benefit of allowing higher vaccination rates.

Already, several other countries like Germany, Malaysia, Canada, Italy and others are allowing mixing of COVID-19 vaccines. Future studies may also be conducted to understand the effect and compatibility of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines that are in development with the first-generation vaccines that people are currently being inoculated with.