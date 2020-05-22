  • SENSEX
COVID-19 vaccine can never be found, warns US scientist

May 22, 2020

The scientist, named William Haseltine, who has been behind groundbreaking research in cancer and HIV/AIDS, said one should not count on a successful COVID-19 vaccine being developed anytime soon.
On lockdown, he said that countries considering lifting or easing rules should rely on careful tracing of infections and strict isolation measures to curb the pandemic.
China, South Korea and Taiwan have done the best at curbing infections, he said, while the United States, Russia and Brazil have done the worst.
