COVID-19 vaccine can never be found, warns US scientist

A top US scientist on Thursday warned that a vaccine for the coronavirus can never be found, according to NBC news report.

The scientist, named William Haseltine, who has been behind groundbreaking research in cancer and HIV/AIDS, said one should not count on a successful COVID-19 vaccine being developed anytime soon.

"While a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed, I wouldn’t count on it," he was cited as saying in the report.

Haseltine added that vaccines developed previously for other types of coronavirus had failed to protect mucous membranes in the nose - the area where the virus typically enters the body.

"The virus can, however, be controlled even without an effective vaccine or treatment through identifying infections, finding people who have been exposed and isolating them," he further said as per the NBC News report.

On lockdown, he said countries considering lifting or easing rules should rely on careful tracing of infections and strict isolation measures to curb the pandemic.

He also urged people to adhere to guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands, cleaning surfaces and maintaining social distance.

China, South Korea and Taiwan have done the best at curbing infections, he said, while the United States, Russia and Brazil have done the worst.