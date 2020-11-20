COVID-19 vaccine: All you need to know about manufacturing and distribution in India

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc said that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 percent effective. Moderna Inc also released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.

Similarly, the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is said to be safe to trigger a similar immune response among all adults, as per the preliminary findings of a peer-reviewed phase two trial.

India's drug maker Bharat Biotech and Novavax are among others in the race. Being the second most populated country in the world, it is eminent that India will require a huge number of doses for its citizens.

According to Credit Suisse estimates, India needs about 1.7 billion COVID-19 doses to vaccinate a majority of its adult population. This assumes (1) that 25 percent would develop antibodies by Mar-2021, (2) global vaccine trials have not been done on <12 years old, and (3) requirement of two doses per person.

As we move towards providing vaccines to the masses, it is important to note the various stages of the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the companies indulged in them.

Vaccine manufacturing

India has sufficient capacity for vaccine manufacturing (more than 2.4 billion doses) and various components like vials, stoppers, syringes, gauze, alcohol swabs, etc. However, the bottleneck is cold storage infrastructure, especially refrigerated vans.

The key vaccines India is banking on are from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Novavax, J&J as the temperature range of these vaccines is about 2-8°C as against -20°C for Moderna and -70°C for Pfizer.

Among pharma companies, Aurobindo’s large viral vector vaccine facility (300 million doses) should be ready by Mar/Apr-2021. Cadila also has a facility for 100 million doses but it is for DNA vaccine and, therefore, would not be able to manufacture vaccine from global players in the near term.

India currently has the annual capacity to manufacture 1.08 billion 0.5mL AD [auto-disable, which means automatically disabled after single use] syringes. The capacity is split among the three key manufacturers – Hindustan Syringes and Medical Device [HSMD] (720 million), ISCON Surgicals (180 million) and Becton Dickinson (180 million), Credit Suisse report said.

The three players plan to increase capacity by 30 percent to 1.42 billion by mid-2021 and plan to reserve ~860 million syringes for India [and balance will be exported]. The bulk of the incremental capacity will be added by HSMD, which plans to take the capacity to 1 bn by Jun-2021, and has the option to further increase it to 1.5 billion provided there is a guaranteed demand outlook, it added.

Vaccine administration

Apollo Hospitals has the infrastructure to administer around 100 million doses annually. Diagnostic companies such as Metropolis should also benefit from an increase in demand for antibody tests (both before and after vaccination) but their pricing can sharply come down.

However, higher vaccination will impact volumes of COVID-19 treatment drugs. Cipla and Cadila have benefitted the most from the sale of COVID-19 treatment drugs, especially Remdesivir, in Q2FY21 and volume should substantially reduce in FY22 on increasing vaccination, as per the global brokerage house.

Vaccine supply timelines

Serum Institute of India has mentioned that they have already been producing about 40-50 mn doses per month and, therefore, they have stockpiled initial inventory for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Hence, this should be the first vaccine available in Q1CY21 in India (unless Indian government provides an Emergency Use Authorization to any other company). Thereafter, Q2CY21 onwards, multiple plants are expected to come online and Serum’s manufacturing capacity could also get augmented to 100 mn doses per month by around Jun-2021.

Cold chain distribution

According to Credit Suisse, by using a part of the capacity of the current immunization program (600 million doses) and the cold chain infrastructure of the private sector (250-300 million doses), potential vaccinations can reach 550-600 million doses annually. Manpower required for administering the vaccine will be less than 100k.