Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine: All you need to know about manufacturing and distribution in India Updated : November 20, 2020 12:53 PM IST Being the second most populated country in the world, it is eminent that India will require a huge number of doses for its citizens. The key vaccines India is banking on are from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Novavax, J&J as the temperature range of these vaccines is about 2-8°C as against -20°C for Moderna and -70°C for Pfizer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.