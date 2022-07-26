COVID-19 vaccinations spike as government makes precaution doses free for now

In the past 10 days, there has been an almost a four-fold jump in the number of COVID-19 precaution doses being administered vis-a-vis the preceding 10 days. The number of vaccine recipients from July 15 to July 25 stood at 19,410,741, while from July 5 to July 14 the number stood at 5,145,312.

In the past, concerns were raised about not enough beneficiaries taking the booster dose even though they were available at both government and private vaccination centres. So, why is there a suddent rise in people getting COVID-19 precaution vaccine doses?

Free precaution dose for adults

The government announced free COVID-19 precaution doses for adults at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive that began on July 15. This was part of India celebrating 75 years of independence, as tweeted by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free COVID-19 Precaution Dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at Government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision. pic.twitter.com/cCMmpLeWHN— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2022

Earlier, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and expert in public policy and health systems, had told CNBC-TV18 that affordability was one of the issues for the low uptake of precaution dose. While the two doses were free for all at the government vaccination centres, precaution jabs were free for only those above 60 years of age.

Covishield or Covaxin booster costs about Rs 225 and carries an administration charge of Rs 150 over and above the vaccine price. The total cost comes to Rs 375.

Dr VK Paul , head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, had told CNBC-TV18, that the precaution dose is needed because immunity declines with time.

"These will be boosted through another vaccine, another dose. Currently, six months after the second dose is our guideline for precautionary. The point is that if we all have to be optimally protected, then that optimality is complete only when we have received the precautionary dose," Paul said.

Reduction in the gap between second COVID-19 jab and precaution dose

India had also reduced the mandatory gap between the second dose and the precaution jab to six months from nine months on July 7 following a recommendation by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

“In view of evolving scientific evidence and global practices, Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI has recommended revising the duration between second dose and precaution dose from the existing nine months or 39 weeks to six months or 26 weeks,” the Health Ministry had said.

Booster snapshots

India began administering precaution doses to all adults from April 10 this year. The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, 2021.

On March 1, 2021, vaccination began for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Vaccination for people aged over 45 years began on April 1, 2021, and a month later for all adults. Inoculation of those in the age group of 15-18 commenced on January 3, 2022, and those in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16.

S. No. Date Total precaution dose 1 15-Jul 1600394 2 16-Jul 1941163 3 17-Jul 339741 4 18-Jul 2150658 5 19-Jul 2003880 6 20-Jul 2296656 7 21-Jul 2723000 8 22-Jul 2852455 9 23-Jul 2354802 10 24-Jul 1147992 Total 19401741