The government has announced that the registration for the third phase of vaccination for people between the age group of 18 and 45 years will begin on 28th April through its citizen engagement platform @MyGovIndi. People are encouraged to register through the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu applications. Refrain from walk-in registrations.

Now that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is happening, there are even more worries around getting vaccinated.

Here is a COVID-19 vaccination guide that will keep your anxieties in check:

Before getting vaccinated

Vaccination registration—Register using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app. The portals will be open for registration from 28th April.

Adequate rest—Your body needs rest, particularly before getting vaccinated. One should be physically and mentally ready before the vaccination day. Get a minimum of 6 to 8 hours of sleep and calm your mind and body. Refrain from rigorous exercise routines before your vaccination as it can exhaust your body.

Steroid Intake—If you are on steroids or any immunosuppression, consult your doctor before taking the vaccine. Seek medical help before taking vaccination if symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, or diarrhea are there.

Eat well—Consume food that will help boost your immune system. A balanced diet will do you good and will increase your energy levels. Staying hydrated is always essential.

On the day of COVID vaccination

Safety check—Ensure that you are wearing your masks, gloves, and face shields on the vaccination day. It will guarantee your safety and the safety of the people around you. Also, make sure to sanitise regularly.

Wear loose clothes—Wear clothes that are comfortable when getting vaccinated. Ensure that you are wearing clothes that will give easy access to your upper arm, which will be your vaccination spot.

Stay hydrated – Drinking a lot of water helps calm your body. Stay hydrated on the vaccination day, as dehydration will cause you to feel dizzy or tired.

Positive thoughts—Surround yourself with positive thoughts if you are feeling anxious or stressed about getting the vaccine. Listen to calming music or take deep breaths. Remind yourself that you are a step closer to saving your life and the ones around you.

After getting vaccinated

Monitor yourself—Severe side effects are rare but ensure you monitor your symptoms. If feeling severe symptoms like vomiting, fainting, allergy reactions, itching, then seek medical help immediately.

Avoid alcohol—Though there is no study to support this, it is ideal to avoid consuming alcohol on the vaccination day. If you must, you should consult a doctor and drink in moderation, understanding what your body can contain.

Seek medical help—Seek professional help before deciding to take medication on your own. Be it pain killers or even ice packs to reduce pain.

Avoid painkillers—Avoid consuming painkillers after vaccination, unless you have any symptoms. It may interfere with your immune system and may increase the risk of side effects or irritations.

Be ready for your second appointment—It is crucial to prepare and be ready for your second dose of vaccination. It should be taken within 4- 12 weeks (check with your doctor) of getting the first dose.

Continue taking precautions—Getting your vaccination does not mean you will not take your precautions anymore. Continue to wear your masks and other protective gear. Do sanitize regularly. Always remember, if not affected by the virus, you could be a carrier. Let us all protect one another and be responsible.