Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19: Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from Friday, says BMC

    COVID-19: Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from Friday, says BMC

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said the COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume from Friday at civic and government-run centres after the arrival of a fresh stock of vaccines. New stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the civic body said in a statement.

    COVID-19: Vaccination to resume at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai from Friday, says BMC
    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said the COVID-19 inoculation drive will resume from Friday at civic and government-run centres after the arrival of a fresh stock of vaccines. New stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Wednesday night, the civic body said in a statement.
    The civic body said there will be no vaccination at BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres on Thursday. The BMC had suspended the inoculation drive at a majority of vaccination centres run by the BMC and the government since Tuesday due to a shortage of doses.
    On Tuesday, vaccines were available only at 58 out of 309 such sites in the metropolis, it said. The BMC said the fresh stock will consist of 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,000 of Covaxin and they will be distributed across the city on Thursday.
    "The citizens of Mumbai are being constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the extent to vaccine stock received," it said. Earlier on July 8 and 9, the municipal body had suspended inoculation at the BMC and government-run centres for three days due to a paucity of vaccine doses.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Cong MP Kharge blames govt for flouting COVID norms during polls; reminds of lockdown woes

    Next Article

    SC comes down heavily on Kerala govt for easing COVID curbs for Eid, warns action if cases rise

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,123.90 -35.15 -1.11
    Hero Motocorp2,818.70 -20.30 -0.72
    Cipla948.75 -6.40 -0.67
    Eicher Motors2,538.15 -16.70 -0.65
    Nestle17,788.05 -68.05 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,122.70 -36.50 -1.16
    Power Grid Corp230.75 -0.55 -0.24
    HCL Tech975.05 -2.25 -0.23
    Nestle17,805.00 -24.40 -0.14
    M&M759.05 -1.10 -0.14
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,222.95 281.10 4.73
    JSW Steel704.25 22.25 3.26
    Hindalco394.20 11.20 2.92
    Tata Steel1,267.80 34.45 2.79
    ICICI Bank659.00 17.10 2.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,223.00 285.10 4.80
    Tata Steel1,267.35 34.65 2.81
    ICICI Bank659.15 17.15 2.67
    Tech Mahindra1,113.90 26.90 2.47
    Bajaj Finserv12,904.00 312.60 2.48

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4600-0.1550-0.21
    Euro-Rupee87.8140-0.0200-0.02
    Pound-Rupee102.14100.02100.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6760-0.0004-0.06
    View More