The COVID-19 vaccination will resume at 62 out of 71 private hospitals in Mumbai on Monday, said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The inoculation was halted at the 71 private hospitals in Mumbai for two days, April 10 and April 11.

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines. About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be administered the anti-COVID 19 vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on for two days due to the shortage of vials. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.