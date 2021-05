The COVID-19 vaccination will be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from the coronavirus as the Union Health Ministry has accepted new recommendations on the COVID-19 vaccination. The new recommendations were made by the NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19).

Also, if an individual is tested COVID positive after the first dose of vaccine, then the second dose to be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from illness, the NEGVAC recommended.

The panel has also recommended vaccination for all lactating women.

There will be no screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to vaccination.

Earlier, the time gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was increased from four-six weeks to six-eight weeks. Earlier this month, it was increased to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendation from the expert panel.