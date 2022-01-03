COVID-19 vaccination starts for 15-18 age group from today; here's how to register on CoWIN

The COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years will begin today. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The registration on CoWIN platform for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. They can also get themselves registered onsite.

Here's how to register on CoWIN platform:

Login to CoWin portal. Click on 'register/sign in yourself' icon on the homepage

Enter mobile number and click on 'get an OTP'

Enter the OTP and click on 'verify'

For photo ID proof, select Aadhaar or school ID card. Enter the photo ID number, name, year of birth and click on 'register'.

The beneficiary will be added and can schedule an appointment for vaccination.