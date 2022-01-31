COVID-19 vaccination should be treated as macro-economic indicator, says Economic Survey

The government has in its Economic Survey 2022 said COVID-19 vaccination should be treated as macro-economic indicator. This came as the country is currently battling with the third wave of COVID-19.

As the number of people being vaccinated progressed so does the economy started opening up. When the COVID-19 wave hit the country in 2020, a lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the virus. The wave peak in September 2020. In January 2021, the vaccination program was rolled out and was expanded subsequently.

"Vaccination is not merely a health response but is critical for opening up the economy, particularly contact-intensive services. Therefore, it should be treated for now as a macro-economic indicator," the Economic Survey said.

In a year, India has administered 157 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses that covered 91 crore, people, with at least one dose and 66 crore with both doses. Also, the government has started administering 'precaution doses' and opened up vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 years age group.

"Vaccination at this scale and speed has enabled the swift revival of livelihoods," the Survey said.

The government has forecast economic growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent for the coming fiscal year, down from the estimated 9.2 percent growth in the current fiscal year, its annual economic survey.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick-ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report, which was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday.

