COVID-19 vaccination: Second dose delayed for over 1.6 crore Indians, says govt data

The COVID-19 vaccination numbers have risen in India amid warnings of an impending third wave. However, reports suggest that there are still at least 1.6 crore Indians who are yet to get their second shot a little less than 16 weeks after the first.

This figure was arrived at by comparing how many people got their first shot as of May 2, 2021, with the total number of people who have so far got their second dose. The government had on May 13 given the go-ahead to increase the gap between the two doses of Covishield (12-16 weeks) and Covaxin (4-6 weeks).

Government data suggests that the number of people who are eligible for their second shot after 12 weeks stands at 3.9 crore. Out of 12.8 crore people who have been vaccinated, around 11.2 crore have received both the doses.

Over one crore in the 60+ category, about 45 lakh in the 45-59 age group, 12 lakh odd health workers and 1.8 lakh frontline workers are yet to receive their second dose.

Also read

A report by The Times of India suggests that the number of people whose second dose is delayed may be higher as the government data has not taken into consideration those who have received the Covaxin shot.