The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination is underway and there are long queues already at the centres. But there are many who are clueless about the vaccination centres. MapmyIndia has rolled out an option for people to locate the nearest centre to their homes.

On the app or portal, register to gain access to all the features.

Select current location in the search box or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a pincode representing the doorstep of any place.

Click on the vaccination centres option. You will get a list of options.

Click on Get Directions for real-time navigation to that centre.

Download and update the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone.

On the homepage, tap on the icon ‘CoWIN’.

You’ll get 4 options— vaccine information, vaccination, vaccination certificate and vaccination dashboard.

Select ‘Vaccination’ and then click on ‘Register Now’.

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP.

Next, you will have to upload a photo ID proof and fill in the other details sought in the app.

In the next page, submit your proof of eligibility. If you are over 60, you are eligible, and if you are between 45 and 59, you need to upload a doctor’s certificate as co-morbidity proof.

From the list of vaccination centres, you can make a booking accordingly.

The Centre had started the second phase inoculation drive on March 1 for the citizens above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities in the age range of 45 to 59 years.

On Tuesday (March 2), the country’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.12 crore, with 12,286 new infections. Of these, 6,397 cases were from Maharashtra and 1,938 from Kerala. On Monday (March 1), 97 deaths were reported, taking the death toll in the country to over 1.57 lakh.

Apart from Maharashtra and Kerala, the other states where COVID-19 cases have surged include Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

Take a look a those who took the shots on March 2

On Day 2 of the second phase of the vaccination drive, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took the first dose of the vaccine in New Delhi.

In Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president and Lok Sabha MP, took the vaccine. In a tweet, his son, Omar Abdullah, thanked “doctors, nurses and staff” at the hospital where his father took the vaccine shot. Omar wrote: “Today my 85-year-old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well. (sic)”

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well. pic.twitter.com/V6yo1zyuGR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 2, 2021

Among the others to take the vaccine was Team India head coach Ravi Shastri. He shared a photo of himself taking the shot on Twitter and thanked the “amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic”. He also wrote: “Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination. (sic)”

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.



Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

In Chennai, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan received the first dose of the vaccine. He tweeted a photograph along with a message in Tamil, which translates to: “I was vaccinated against coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should put up with it. Immunization of the body immediately, vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready.”