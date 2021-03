COVID-19 cases spiked in the country over the past few weeks after witnessing a decline, raising concerns among authorities who have commenced phase two of the vaccination drive across the country. Recipients of the first dose among civilians after frontline and healthcare workers included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received his first dose at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The latest programme is aimed at people above the age of 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities. While people above 60 years need to furnish just their age proof to get inoculated, those between 45 and 59 years of age will have to provide medical documents as proof of comorbidities.

The government expects that during the second stage of the vaccination programme, it will be able to reach around 27 crore people who are on the priority list after healthcare and frontline workers.

People can register for the programme via the Co-WIN2.0 portal and avail the vaccination dose from around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS that can be used by states as vaccination centres (CVCs).