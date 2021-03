The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities started on Monday in the second phase of inoculation. The registration for the same can be done on the Co-WIN2.0 portal.

Who are eligible?

All those who turn 60 before or on January 1, 2022, will be eligible. Those above 60 years just need to furnish age proof. Those between 45 and 59 years, will also have to provide medical documents as proof of co-morbidities, apart from their age proof.

Which comorbidities make you eligible for the vaccine shots?

Heart failure with hospitalization in the past one year. Left ventricular assist device in end-stage heart disease. Left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease. Congenital heart disease with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension. Coronary artery disease with hypertension or diabetes. Undergoing treatment for angina (chest pain) with hypertension or diabetes. Documented stroke case with hypertension or diabetes (on treatment). Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension or diabetes (on treatment). Diabetes less than 10 years or with complications and hypertension (on treatment). Those who have undergone heart, kidney, liver or haematopoietic stem cell transplant. End-stage kidney disease on dialysis. Those on prolonged use of oral corticosteroids or immunosuppressant medications. Those with decompensated cirrhosis. Any respiratory disease including hospitalisation in the past two years. Lymphoma, leukaemia or myeloma. Those diagnosed with cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently undergoing cancer therapy. Sickle Cell Disease, bone marrow failure, aplastic anemia or thalassemia major. HIV infection, or primary immunodeficiency diseases. Those with multiple disabilities such as blindness, deafness, acid attack with the involvement of respiratory tract, muscular dystrophy, intellectual disabilities, disabled requiring high support needs.

How to register?

You can register on the upgraded version of the CoWIN app. Download CoWIN from the app store or visit cowin.gov.in. You need to enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number or any other government identification number. However, you may experience delays on the portal, as crores of people would be trying to register themselves.

Once you have registered, you will get a list of all vaccination centres in your vicinity, from which you will have to choose a centre and a time slot. Though you can also walk into a centre without registration, if the quota for the day is over, you’ll be asked to return the next day. Once you choose a centre and time slot, you cannot change it.

How much do I need to pay for the vaccination?