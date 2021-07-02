COVID-19 vaccination only for 3 hours at few centres in Mumbai today, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said the COVID-19 vaccination will take place only for 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at a limited number of its centres in Mumbai today. Also, Covaxin will be given only for the second dose and Covishield to only people above 45 years of age, the BMC added.

For individuals in the age group of 18-44 years, vaccines will be available between 2 pm and 5 pm at certain centres today, the BMC said.

On July 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended at civic and government-run centres due to a shortage of vaccines doses. The repeated suspension of the vaccination drive has irked local residents. Last month also, the inoculation drive was suspended once due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccine doses.

The BMC had in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (July 1, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."

Currently, there are 399 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private facilities.

With inputs from PTI