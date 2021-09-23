COVID-19 vaccination: India's need for 100 cr more doses by Dec will be comfortably fulfilled, says NK Arora

Dr Arora told CNBC-TV18 that a commitment has been made to the nation that by the year end, 180 crore doses would be administered, and as of today, it is touching 84 crore, so there are about 100 crore doses to be delivered. Going by estimates, India would comfortably fulfil the requirement for these 100 crore doses by December. There will be extra doses left over, which the government will export and donate, he said, proceeding to give a break-up of expected doses.

The country's vaccination drive remains in top focus. The Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that India will resume exports and donation of excess vaccines, starting next month. According to the government, the export drive will prioritise the vaccine sharing platform COVAX for the neighbouring countries.

Homegrown vaccine Covaxin’s process for emergency use approval (EUA) at the World Health Organization (WHO) is also in focus. An expert panel is scheduled to review its clinical trial data on October 5. Following the review, the group of experts will issue draft recommendations for Covaxin’s EUA.

Back home, the timeline for vaccinating those in the 12-18 year age group has not been decided yet, but there are indications that such inoculations may begin in October. So far, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is the only vaccine approved for use on adolescents. The company said it will produce 10 million doses a month from October.

Meanwhile, Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax is still in the process of trying to obtain EUA. The company is likely to submit data for phases one and two of its clinical trials by the end of September or early October. The DGCI has given permission to Biological E to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of Corbevax on children in the age group of 5-18, with certain conditions.

To give us an update on where things currently stand on the vaccination plan, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Dr N.K. Arora, Head of Operations Research, National COVID-19 Task Force.

Dr Arora said a commitment has been made to the nation that by the year end, 180 crore doses would be administered, and as of today, it is touching 84 crore, so there are about 100 crore doses to be delivered. He added that going by estimates, India would comfortably fulfil the requirement for these 100 crore doses by December. There will be extra doses left over, which the government will export and donate.

When asked where the 100 crore doses would come from -- only Serum Institute of India (SII) has been able to deliver as per the government's estimates and it is now talking about 20 crore doses a month starting October, while Bharat Biotech is still at about 3.5 crore and Sputnik at barely 10 lakh -- Dr Arora rolled out some figures.

Lauding SII for doing a great job, he said they are expecting 22-25 crore doses per month from them October onwards. He said this month the number from SII will be nearing 20 crore, while Bharat Biotech will reach five crore per month. In addition, there will be one crore jabs of ZyCoV-D per month from now on. Genova has launched its phase three trials and has committed to deliver 5-6 crore doses by the end of December.

Similarly, the phase three trials for Biological E are ongoing and should be over in October. It too is preparing a stockpile and another 20 crore doses can be expected from the company. If you add all of them, it will exceed 100 crores doses, he said, explaining the math.

Manufacturing is subject to a lot of uncertainties, but India is now in a comfortable position with the average during the last one week nearing a crore doses. That trend will continue, Dr Arora assured.

When asked to shed light on the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which was expected to be rolled out in October, Dr Arora said, “I hope, the Prime Minister's visit to the US will clarify that particular situation as well as other vaccines from the US government, be it Pfizer or Moderna, because the sticking point has been indemnity and liability. As I understand the J&J manufacturing capacity and manufacturing facilities are in place.”

