A total of 447 cases of AEFIs (Adverse Event Following Immunization) have been reported across the country among vaccinated individuals so far, said the government. Out of these, three required hospitalization including an individual who is is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh. The remaining two individuals were discharged after getting treatment from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi and AIIMS Delhi.

Most of the AEFIs reported so far are minor like fever, headache, nausea etc, as per the report.

An (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization which may not be related to vaccine or vaccination process. Protocols are in place for reporting, immediate case management at vaccination session site, transportation and hospitalization and further care of such cases. Protocols are also in place for systematic investigation and causality assessment of serious AEFIs.

A meeting was held with all States/UTs today for a review of progress, identification of bottle-necks and to plan corrective actions as the vaccination program moves ahead.

India has vaccinated the highest number of persons on the first day under its COVID-19 vaccination program, the world’s largest such exercise. This is much higher than many other countries such as the US, UK and France. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today as per the provisional report.