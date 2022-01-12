COVID-19 vaccination: Frequent booster shots a bad idea, warn experts

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that repeating booster shots of the initial COVID-19 vaccines is not a feasible strategy against new variants. It also said more than half of Europe's population will be infected with the Omicron variant in the coming six to eight weeks.

European Union (EU) regulators also felt that repeated COVID-19 booster shots could damage the immune system and may not be viable.

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), repeating booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune system and exhaust people.

Instead, countries should allow more time between booster programmes and tie them to the onset of the cold season in each hemisphere, as recommended by influenza vaccination strategies, the agency said.

Israel became the first country to start giving people over 60 a second booster shot, or fourth shot, earlier this month. The UK has said booster shots offer good protection and that there is no need for a second booster shot at this time, but that data will be examined as it becomes available.

The recommendation comes as some countries consider offering people second booster shots in an effort to provide more protection against the Omicron variant.

According to the EMA, oral and intravenous drugs such as Remdesivir and Paxlovid maintain their effectiveness against Omicron.

The agency has also informed that a new shot for a distinctive variant will be approved in April as this procedure takes two to four months.

Some of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers have said that they are considering developing vaccines that target new variants.

Boosters can be done once, perhaps twice, but it is not something that should be repeated frequently, Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy, said during a press conference on January 11.

He also said that we need to consider how we can move from the existing pandemic to a more endemic situation.

