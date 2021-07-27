COVID-19 vaccination for children likely from August, says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the government is likely to start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from August. The remarks came at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting held in the national capital.

He added that India is soon going to be the largest vaccine-producing country as more companies will get production licences, ANI reported. Currently, India is administering three vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Insitute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.

Also, the government has dismissed media reports that claimed that India will miss the end-July target of administering 50 crore Covid vaccine doses as "ill-informed and misrepresenting" and asserted that over 51.60 crore vaccine doses will be supplied from January to July 31. The health ministry issued a statement referring to recent media reports alleging that the country will miss the target of administering half-a-billion (50 crores) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July-end while pointing out that the government had stated in May that it would make 516 million (51.60 crore) vaccine shots available by the end of this month.

"These reports are ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts," the statement said. The figures of 516 million vaccine doses might have been picked up from various sources which informed about the likely availability of the vaccine doses from January to July-end, it added.