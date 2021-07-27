Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19 vaccination for children likely from August, says Health Minister

    COVID-19 vaccination for children likely from August, says Health Minister

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    COVID-19 vaccination for children likely from August, says Health Minister
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the government is likely to start vaccinating children against COVID-19 from August. The remarks came at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting held in the national capital.
    He added that India is soon going to be the largest vaccine-producing country as more companies will get production licences, ANI reported. Currently, India is administering three vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Insitute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.
    Also, the government has dismissed media reports that claimed that India will miss the end-July target of administering 50 crore Covid vaccine doses as "ill-informed and misrepresenting" and asserted that over 51.60 crore vaccine doses will be supplied from January to July 31. The health ministry issued a statement referring to recent media reports alleging that the country will miss the target of administering half-a-billion (50 crores) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July-end while pointing out that the government had stated in May that it would make 516 million (51.60 crore) vaccine shots available by the end of this month.
    "These reports are ill-informed and have clearly misrepresented the facts," the statement said. The figures of 516 million vaccine doses might have been picked up from various sources which informed about the likely availability of the vaccine doses from January to July-end, it added.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Mumbai adds 299 COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 2020; daily fatalities at 8

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Children likely to be vaccinated from August, says Health Minister

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco411.15 11.10 2.77
    Bajaj Finserv13,792.10 267.05 1.97
    Tata Steel1,323.00 25.05 1.93
    SBI Life Insura1,096.95 20.30 1.89
    Nestle18,372.05 270.70 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,796.85 271.50 2.01
    Tata Steel1,322.40 24.30 1.87
    Nestle18,386.00 308.45 1.71
    Bajaj Finance6,232.55 70.40 1.14
    SBI428.60 5.30 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco411.15 11.10 2.77
    Bajaj Finserv13,792.10 267.05 1.97
    Tata Steel1,323.00 25.05 1.93
    SBI Life Insura1,096.95 20.30 1.89
    Nestle18,372.05 270.70 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,796.85 271.50 2.01
    Tata Steel1,322.40 24.30 1.87
    Nestle18,386.00 308.45 1.71
    Bajaj Finance6,232.55 70.40 1.14
    SBI428.60 5.30 1.25

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.44500.02750.04
    Euro-Rupee87.6810-0.0210-0.02
    Pound-Rupee102.5780-0.1010-0.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67650.00240.36
    View More