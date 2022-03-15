0

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years to begin on March 16; here's how to register

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group. The vaccine to be administered to the children in 12-14 years age group will be Biological E's Corbevax, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. The vaccine to be administered to the above age group would be Biological E's Corbevax.
Madaviya tweeted, "If the children are safe, then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses."
Mandaviya urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above to get vaccinated.
The government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 years and 13-14 years age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) from March 16, 2022, the ministry said. According to official sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group.
Also, the government has decided to remove the co-morbidity clause for COVID-19 precaution dose for people above 60 years. "Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine," the ministry said.
Here's how to register for the COVID-19 vaccination
  • Logon to the Co-WIN portal via link
  • Click on the "Register/Sign In' tab to register for vaccination
  • Either create a new account or login with your existing credentials
    • For children, the portal will ask to upload certain documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. If they don't have it, children can also use their school id cards to register.
  • As for elderly, their eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.
  • Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number for verification
  • Once verified, you can book a slot. Enter your location, Pincode, district and tap/click on Book appointment.
    • You can also walk-in to the vaccination centre for getting inoculated,
