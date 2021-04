The Centre on Monday announced that India will embark on a new vaccination phase against the COVID-19 infections to inoculate all aged above 18 years from May 1, regardless of comorbidities. Like the other inoculation phases, the vaccine jabs will be administered for free in government hospitals this time too.

Whether you choose a government facility or a private one, you will have to get yourself registered for taking the vaccine jab. You will also need to produce a photo identity document at the vaccination centre.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you self-register on the CoWin app for COVID-19 vaccination for adults above 18 years from May 1:

All individuals (above 18 years of age) willing to take the vaccine jabs will need to register themselves on the official website of CoWIN ( cowin.gov.in

Log in to CoWIN website, fill in your mobile number and Aadhaar number to get an OTP.

After entering the OTP in the specified field, you will be asked to fill in details like name, date of birth, gender.

After sharing personal details you will be asked to upload a photo identity card

The photo identity documents that the government has listed to be used for online registration include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card among others.

Choose your Covid-19 Vaccination Centre after uploading your Photo ID. You can choose a government or a private vaccination centre.

Choose the date and time slot from the given option. Those who cannot find a time slot for taking the jab can check appointment slots for subsequent days/weeks or try another vaccination centre.

Proceed to the vaccination centre as per your schedule. Carry your appointment confirmation letter and a photo ID card.

The vaccination time and date can also be changed but before the scheduled date.

The recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine doesn't get to pick and choose among the two vaccines available in India — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Also, an individual doesn't need to register again for the second vaccine jab. People will automatically be given another appointment for the second dose at the same centre on the 29th day after the first dose.

Further, an individual can register up to four beneficiaries with a single mobile number. However, one would need to upload photo identity cards of all four persons.

Besides self-registration, the government also provides the options of on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration. The on-site registration facility, as the name suggests, is when you walk into an identified vaccination centre and get yourself registered on-site, and then get vaccinated. The facilitated cohort registration is when the local officials register the beneficiaries.