A government expert panel is reportedly mulling at increasing the time interval between the two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford-Serum Institute's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. The committee is likely to take the decision next week after reviewing new evidence suggesting that the efficacy of the vaccine is increased if the duration between the two doses is longer, a News18 report said.

Experts believe that the move would ease pressure on the vaccine manufacturer as India has opened its vaccination drive from May 1 for all above 18 to be eligible for inoculation, CNN-News18 reported.

Earlier, the interval between two doses of Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), was increased to 6-8 weeks based on NTAGI and NEGVAC recommendations. According to the recommendation, protection against COVID-19 is enhanced if the second dose is administered between 6-8 weeks.

A study that was published in the Lancet journal in early March had shown AstraZeneca vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose, from day 22 to day 90 post-vaccination was 76 percent. A modelled analysis had shown that the protection did not diminish during the initial 3 month period. The efficacy according to the study rose to 82.4 percent when there was at least a 12-week interval before the second dose.

The study had analyzed data on 17178 participants from clinical trials in UK, Brazil and South Africa.

The UK and Canada administer the two doses of the vaccine 12 weeks and 16 weeks apart, respectively.