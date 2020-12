The Centre on Thursday said a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted across the country on January 2 2021.

“Dry run will be conducted by all states and UT government on January 2 2021. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites; some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support,” said a government statement.

The decision came after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said preparations are in the final stage for the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Earlier, a two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam