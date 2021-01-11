COVID-19 vaccination drive to start from Jan 16; here's how to register for vaccine

The government on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers. After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore, as per the government's statement.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 situation and vaccine preparedness.

As of now, emergency use authorization or accelerated approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

For the vaccination process, the centre has brought in an application named Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network). This mobile application is still in its development phase and is expected to be rolled out soon.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has asked users to stay away from apps seeming to replicate the government's official app.

"Some apps named "#CoWIN" apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of government, are on app stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW official platform will be adequately publicized on its launch," it said.

The registration procedure on theCoWIN app, the government said, will be allowed through Common Service centres only. Individual registrations will be allowed in the later stages.

Aadhar Card

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State

Govt./ PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Voter ID

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

The Photo ID submitted at the time of registration must be produced and verified at the time of vaccination, the health ministry said. Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination.

The beneficiary will also receive SMS on their registered mobile number after getting due dose. A QR code-based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number after all doses of vaccine are administered.

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule.