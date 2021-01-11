Healthcare COVID-19 vaccination drive to start from Jan 16; here's how to register for vaccine Updated : January 11, 2021 10:28 AM IST The government on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 situation and vaccine preparedness. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply