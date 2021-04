India is looking at adding Aadhaar-based facial recognition in an effort to make its COVID-19 vaccination procedure contactless. The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has already started a pilot project in Jharkhand to test the efficacy of the facial recognition system, which is based on data obtained from the Aadhaar database.

UIDAI's facial recognition algorithms will soon be rolled out at all vaccination centres. A pilot was launched in Jharkhand, there we have been conducting more than 1,000 authentications via facial recognition on a daily basis, says @rssharma3 Read more: https://t.co/Pm8H7MAbg0 — National Health Authority (NHA) (@AyushmanNHA) April 6, 2021

How does the facial recognition system work?

Right now, those who go to the vaccination centres for the jab need to provide their fingerprints. As a result, they need to touch the machine meant for biometric identification. based on fingerprints or retinal scans. Eligible citizens have to register for the vaccination through the Co-WIN portal on the Aarogya Setu app. While registering for vaccination, they have to provide their mobile phone numbers and Aadhaar numbers as identification documents. The identities of those who have provided Aadhaar number will be automatically verified through the facial-recognition cameras placed at the centre.

What are the benefits of the process?

As the facial recognition process is contactless, it would alleviate concerns related to accidental infection at the COVID-19 vaccination centres, because there wouldn’t be any contact point between individuals. The cameras would be placed at a distance. The government will also issue citizens a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

What are the concerns of citizens?

Reacting to the National Health Authority (NHA) announcement on Twitter about the pilot project in Jharkhand, many users asked if facial recognition would really make any tangible difference to the efficacy of the process.

Why are you trying to complicate the process when the goal is to reduce it? We don't need this gimmicks right now. It will only create new issues. Work on increasing the production of vaccines to at least 10m per day.🙏 — Murugananth R (@Murugan31503314) April 6, 2021

this is just not required right now. decentralise the vaccination process. all this faux tech stuff can wait. — Keep Buggering On (@Maruti_P_Naik) April 6, 2021

Could you please highlight the importance of this facial recognition requirement for vaccination? This looks more like a data collection opportunity for ths govt, instead of any vaccination rollout. — ths20n #daremightythings (@threshold20n) April 6, 2021