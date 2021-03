The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities started on Monday in the second phase of inoculation. The registration for the same can be done on the Co-WIN2.0 portal.

People can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Here are the steps to register for COVID vaccine:

Step 1: Use Co-Win app, Aarogya Setu app or log on to cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your mobile number

Step 3: Get an OTP to create your account

Step 4: Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

Step 5: If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof

Step 6: Choose the centre and date

Up to 4 appointments can be made by one mobile number.

A call centre number – 1507 – can also be availed for the same.

Apart from 20,000 government hospitals, 10,000 private hospitals, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes have been roped in for the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the prime minister.

”Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. ”I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he said.