COVID-19 vaccination drive: Centre’s 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign begins today

The Centre on November 2 launched its mega COVID-19 vaccination drive, ‘Har Ghar Dastak,’ on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. Under the campaign, health workers will go door-to-door for a month to vaccinate people in districts with low vaccination coverage.

India had so far administered more than 106.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses with over 47 lakh shots being given on November 1 itself.

The campaign, which seeks to ramp up vaccination against COVID-19, was first announced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a review meeting with the state governments last week.

"We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak.' We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," Mandaviya said.

What is the campaign about?

The drive will focus on poor-performing districts or those areas with less than 50 percent coverage on the first dose and lower than that on the second dose.

According to the health minister, 32 percent of the eligible Indian population has received both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 percent has received the first shot.

“More than 10 crore people have not taken the second dose of vaccine,” he said.

Vaccination drive in India

India had rolled out a countrywide vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase, priority was given to an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers. Vaccination for frontline workers started from February 2.

In the next phase, COVID-19 vaccines were administered to people above 60 years and those above 45 with co-morbid conditions. The drive started on March 1. From April 1, those aged more than 45 years were allowed to get vaccinated. The government further expanded its vaccination drive from May 1, allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a COVID-19 review meeting after returning from Glasgow, UK, where he is attending the COP26 climate conference.