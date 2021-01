A total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries has been vaccinated for COVID-19 on day 1 of the massive nationwide vaccination drive, the government said.

In a press briefing after the first day for the COVID vaccine drive, the government announced that nearly 64 percent of attendance was registered on Day 1 of the covid vaccine drive.

The Government had estimated around 3 lakh beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccine on day 1.

It added that no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported, so far.

"Adequate quantities of vaccines and logistics were ensured at all COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the country. Minor issues such as some delay in uploading of the beneficiary list at some session sites were successfully resolved," the press release said.

The Prime Minister on Saturday launched India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ”decisive victory” for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country. According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.