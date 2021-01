Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that COVID-19 vaccination drive will be carried out at 81 centres in the national capital on January 16.

He added that the vaccination will be done on four days in a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day," the Chief Minister said, adding that the vaccination centres will be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1000.

He said that Delhi has received 2,74,000 doses of vaccines from the Central government.