The United States's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases.

"Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," said CDC, ANI reported.

Earlier, Britain has added India to its COVID-19 travel "red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the "vast majority have links to international travel".

India is hit by a second wave of coronavirus with over 19 lakh active cases and the total number of cases crossing the 1.50 crore mark.