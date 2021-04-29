COVID-19: US asks its citizens to leave India ‘as soon as it’s safe’

The US, on April 28, issued an advisory for its citizens in India to leave the country ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Level 4 travel advisory, the highest issued by the Department of State, also mentioned ‘access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases’ and the US citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options.

The US State Department tweeted, "Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. U.S. citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available".

“New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients. U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space”, the travel advisory added.

India recorded 3.79 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,596 deaths in the last 24 hours. Many of the deaths come as a result of patients being unable to find medical necessities like oxygen, hospital beds, ventilator units and important drugs.

The US embassy website issued a similar alert, asking citizens to leave the country whenever it's possible seeing that access to any type of medical care is becoming extremely scarce.

US citizens were asked to enroll in STEP via step.state.gov so that they would be able to receive critical information about health and safety in India as the situation continues to develop, the advisory mentioned.

Many countries have already banned or restricted flights from India, including Canada, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Maldives, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Italy and Germany. Many other countries are asking for travellers from India to present negative RT-PCR reports or be sent for mandatory quarantine including France.

Before the pandemic started, more than 7 lakh Americans lived in India, though many returned back last year. If the US bans flights from India, lakhs of Americans may become stranded in the country.