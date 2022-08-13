COVID-19 updates for India; what you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India reported a total of 16,561 COVID-19 cases on August 12. The majority of cases stem from New Delhi, which reported 2,726 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,877 cases, and Karnataka with 1,691 cases. India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.44 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging on for over 30 months now. New subvariants and variants are once again leading to a resurgence in cases in different parts of the world. The pandemic today is much different than what the world was facing two years ago. Here are some of the updates that you need to be aware of.

COVID-19 numbers

India reported a total of 16,561 COVID-19 cases on August 12. The majority of cases stem from New Delhi, which reported 2,726 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,877 cases, and Karnataka with 1,691 cases. India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.44 percent.

Are vaccines still effective?

Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines remain highly effective in preventing infections as well as reducing the severity of the symptoms that one suffers in case they do contract COVID-19. More importantly, vaccines also reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation and death. Vaccines are now the primary method of preventing fatalities and complications from COVID-19, and are not necessarily the best method to prevent the spread of the virus.

Do I need a booster?

While India has allowed all adults to get their precaution dose, a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, a vast majority of eligible adults have not taken the dose. Research has found that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines wanes after more than six months of taking the second dose. The precaution dose is a safe and effective way to increase your protection against infections as well as refresh the protection against severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Over 730 million adults in India are eligible for the booster dose but haven’t taken the dose yet. Under the government’s ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', free COVID-19 precaution doses are being offered to all adults.

Should masks be worn?

An increasing body of scientific research has attested to the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. However, the highest benefits from masks are found when entire communities are properly using masks. In India, mask mandates are being governed by local state rules though adherence to such mandates remains relatively lax. Cloth masks, however, are of dubious effectiveness when used alone and masks that are not covering the mouth and nose are also not as effective as they could be.

Should I get tested?

With COVID-19’s symptoms now appearing to be closer to seasonal flu or the influenza virus, testing rates have fallen. Knowing that symptoms like fever, coughing, and headache are also COVID-19 symptoms means that individuals should take the necessary steps to get themselves tested to not spread the infection to other individuals. A recent survey by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, found that over 60 percent of respondents in Delhi-NCR did not get tested for COVID-19 despite having symptoms in just the past 30 days. Many experts suggest that cases are wildly underreported as a result of the symptoms being milder.