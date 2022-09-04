    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homehealthcare News

    COVID-19 in India: Over 6,000 fresh infections reported but active cases decline

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    COVID-19: The death toll climbed to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    With 6,809 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,56,535, while the active cases declined to 55,114, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
    The death toll climbed to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
    The active cases comprise 0.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 percent, the ministry said.
    A decline of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.29 percent, according to the ministry.
    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,73,430, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
    According to the ministry, 213.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark in December
    The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
    The 21 new fatalities include four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two each from Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal.
    First Published:  IST

