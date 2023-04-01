COVID-19 update: India adds nearly 3,000 new cases on Saturday

India's total COVID-19 tally, including the fresh infections, stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the Union health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
India recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while the total number of active cases increased to 16,354, revealed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its latest data.
According to MoHFW, two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat and two were reconciled by Kerala.
At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 percent, the health ministry added.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 percent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(With input from PTI)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
