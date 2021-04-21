COVID-19: Triple mutation strain of virus raises concern, says report Updated : April 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST Three different COVID strains have combined to form a novel variant Currently in India genome sequencing is being done for less than one percent of all cases Effectiveness of available vaccines on the new mutant of COVID-19 virus is not yet known Published : April 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply