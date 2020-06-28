Healthcare COVID-19 triggering panic attacks, depression and suicides, say experts Updated : June 28, 2020 10:46 AM IST As the COVID-19 wave sweeps strongly across the country, mental health experts say the pandemic has triggered panic attacks among those who tested positive for the virus. Potential job losses, financial burden, uncertainty about the future and fears of running out of food and necessities add to the worries. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply